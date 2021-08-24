Algeria breaks diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s foreign minister says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” culminating growing…

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s foreign minister says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” culminating growing hostility between the neighbors.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, read a statement from the president saying ties between the North African nations were severed.

The announcement comes nearly a week after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at a security meeting that “incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco have meant the need for a revision in relations between the two countries,” the official APS new agency reported.

