Algeria breaks diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 12:56 PM

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s foreign minister says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” culminating growing hostility between the neighbors.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, read a statement from the president saying ties between the North African nations were severed.

The announcement comes nearly a week after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at a security meeting that “incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco have meant the need for a revision in relations between the two countries,” the official APS new agency reported.

