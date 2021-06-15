FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Suicide bomber kills at least 15 at Somalia military site

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 8:28 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a military training center in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that the bomber, wearing an explosives-packed vest, impersonated a trainee to enter the camp in the city’s Medina district.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility.

The training center is used by the Somali National Army for new recruits.

All of the dead and wounded were rushed to the Medina hospital, where health officials said at least 14 were seriously wounded. Hundreds of people gathered at the hospital to check whether loved ones were among the victims.

