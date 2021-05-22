CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; crowds flee

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 3:29 PM

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A volcano erupted near the city of Goma in eastern Congo on Saturday evening, turning the skies a fiery red and panicking residents in this city of nearly 2 million people.

The Nyamulagira volcano erupted around 7 p.m. local time, according to Honore Chiraba, a volcanologist with the Volcano Observation Office in Goma.

However, there was confusion and fear, as the governor said it was the Nyiragongo volcano, whose last eruption in 2002 left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

Chiraba told The Associated Press that lava from the Nyamulagira volcano usually flows in the direction of the Virunga National Park, not toward Goma.

