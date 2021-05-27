MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Africa News » Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma…

Thousands evacuate Congo’s Goma after more volcanic activity

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 3:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the city of Goma in eastern Congo for fear of another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo.

The military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, ordered the evacuation of 10 of 18 neighborhoods, saying an eruption could occur at any time.

While the main city of Goma was previously spared, it is now under threat, with activity being reported under the urban area and Lake Kivu, Kongba said.

“Based on these scientific observations, we cannot currently rule out an eruption on land or under the lake. And this could happen with very little (or no) warning,” he said. An eruption under Lake Kivu could also have harmful consequences by leading to the explosion of gas in the lake, which could destroy parts of Goma and Gisenyi in neighboring Rwanda.

Residents were advised to carry very little, that they could not return to their homes until advised by authorities and that vehicles will be provided to help with the evacuation.

With little warning Mount Nyiragongo turned the dark sky fiery red Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages destroying more than 500 homes and resulting in the deaths of more than 32 people over days, officials said.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption was in 2002, leaving hundreds dead. The lava coated the airport runways and also left more than 100,000 homeless in the aftermath. It also erupted in 1977, killing more than 600 people.

__

AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Navy transitioning more than 200K users to new online collaboration platform next week

More top officials say DoD needs to stop overclassifying, call it a vestige of the Cold War

Are military domestic abuse cases next to get a prosecution overhaul?

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up