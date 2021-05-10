CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
At least 6 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 1:37 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.

Spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that another six people were wounded in Sunday night’s attack on the Waberi district station.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets security forces in Mogadishu.

Africa News | World News

