CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Africa News » 14 abducted from Nigerian…

14 abducted from Nigerian university released after 1 month

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Fourteen university students and staff abducted from their school in northwestern Nigeria were released Saturday after spending more than a month in captivity.

Gunmen abducted the students and staff from Greenfield University in Kaduna state on April 20. Authorities have said that one person was killed during the kidnappings.

Kaduna State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said in a statement that the hostages were found released along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The gunmen had demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in ransom and had killed five other students to pressure the remaining students’ parents to raise the money.

Aruwan did not say whether any ransom was paid, but local newspaper reports had previously quoted some of the parents as saying that a ransom was being negotiated with the gunmen.

The incident is the latest in a chain of mass abductions of students from Nigerian schools. Many schools have been forced to close due to frequent incidents of gunmen attacking schools to abduct students.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Biden's 2022 budget calls for big staffing increases at several civilian cabinet agencies

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

Biden administration orders TSA to expand union rights, explore pay reform for screeners

Online shopping and curbside pickup coming to a commissary near you

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up