DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Samia Suluhu Hassan is sworn in as Tanzania’s president, making history as the country’s…

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Samia Suluhu Hassan is sworn in as Tanzania’s president, making history as the country’s first woman in the position.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.