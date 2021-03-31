Remains in Mali identified as kidnapped Swiss missionary

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The body of a Swiss woman who was held hostage for more than five years by…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The body of a Swiss woman who was held hostage for more than five years by an extremist Islamic group in Mali has been found and identified, the Malian foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross delivered unidentified remains to Malian authorities Saturday. DNA taken from the remains revealed the body is that of Swiss national Beatrice Stoeckli, who was kidnapped in Timbuktu five years ago, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Stoeckli, a Christian missionary, was held by the al-Qaida-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam Muslimeen, also known as JNIM. After a brief abduction and release in 2012, Stoeckli was again kidnapped in January 2016 by militants who invaded her home in Timbuktu.

In 2017, JNIM released a proof-of-life video showing Stoeckli and other hostages, according to SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that monitors jihadist communications. But last October, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said it was informed by French authorities that Stoeckli had been killed by the kidnappers.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013.

But insurgents remain active and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region.

