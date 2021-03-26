CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Africa News » Ethiopia says Eritrea has…

Ethiopia says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian region of Tigray

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 1:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Ethiopia says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian region of Tigray.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | National News | World News

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

A long-serving and steady voice for public service and performance calls it a day

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up