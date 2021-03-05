CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Africa News » Crocodile hunt: Search on…

Crocodile hunt: Search on for escaped reptiles in S. Africa

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Police and conservation officers were searching Friday for an unknown number of young crocodiles that escaped earlier in the week from a large breeding farm in South Africa.

The crocodiles are suspected to have entered the nearby Breede River after escaping Wednesday morning near the town of Bonnievale in Western Cape province, about 180 kilometers (111 miles) east of Cape Town.

So far, 27 of the reptiles have been recaptured and another seven had to be euthanized, Cape Nature conservation spokeswoman Petro van Rhyn said. Another six were spotted but evaded capture.

The commercial breeding farm contains about 5,000 crocodiles, van Rhyn said, and a big part of the problem is that recovery teams aren’t certain how many escaped. They are waiting for the owner of the farm to give them an accurate count.

“Is it 100, or is it 1,000?” van Rhyn said. “We don’t know.”

The crocodiles are thought to be between 1.2 and 1.5 meters long, according to Cape Nature.

Conservation officers have been using cages with food bait inside to try and capture the crocodiles, but that hasn’t proved to be very successful because the river is full of fish, van Rhyn said.

Police and Cape Nature officers are concentrating on an area as far as five kilometers (three miles) upstream and five kilometers downstream of the escape point but don’t believe the crocodiles will have moved very far.

Van Rhyn said residents of the area should be watchful but shouldn’t panic. Crocodiles are nocturnal and generally shy, she said, it’s highly unlikely to see one on the streets of Bonnievale.

She said it was not a good idea to go swimming in the river there, though.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up