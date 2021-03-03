CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Africa News » 3 teachers abducted in…

3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen abducted three teachers from a primary school in Nigeria’s northwest on Monday, four days after several dozen other students from another school in Kaduna state were abducted.

The latest attack was carried out Monday morning at the Rema Primary School, according to Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The pupils who just arrived in the school “took to their heels in the course of the commotion and none of them was abducted, Aruwan said.

It was the second attempt to abduct school children in the state since Thursday when 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization were abducted.

The attack on the school came hours after the Nigerian media circulated a video of some of the students abducted from the college.

The video, which showed the students pleading for help to secure their freedom, showed disturbing scenes of gunmen in military camouflage beating them with whips.

Although authorities haven’t commented on the video, some parents and classmates identified those in the video as the students earlier kidnapped in interviews with local media.

The first major incident of mass abductions of school children in Nigeria happened in 2014, when members of the jihadi group Boko Haram abducted 276 girls in Chibok. More than 100 of those girls are still missing.

Many other groups have carried out mass abductions of school children either for political reasons or for ransom. Although authorities deny paying ransom to armed groups, many Nigerians believe these groups have become better armed and better organized with money paid them to free captive students.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | Education News | World News

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up