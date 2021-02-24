CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Suspected jihadist rebels kill 10 in northeastern Nigeria

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 8:00 AM

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — At least 10 people were killed and about 60 others injured in an attack by suspected jihadist rebels on the northern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, officials said Wednesday.

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum confirmed the attack and visited hospitals where the casualties were being treated.

“This is a new form of attack, totally different from the usual suicide bombing,” said Zulum. “It is worrisome and there is an urgent need to strategize to forestall further occurrence.”

The attack started at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when deafening sounds of explosions and the cracking of shootings by assault rifles could be heard across the city, said residents of Maiduguri, the provincial capital of Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state with a population of about 800,000.

People were finishing work and many were preparing for evening prayers when the attack started and the outbreak lasted for hours, said residents.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack on Maiduguri, but it is suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram, the Islamic extremist rebels who have been waging an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria for more than 10 years.

