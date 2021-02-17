CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Africa News » Senegal to get 200,000…

Senegal to get 200,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 11:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal is to receive 200,000 doses of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm Wednesday.

President Macky Sall will preside over a ceremony to mark the arrival of the the vaccines that the West African nation purchased for about $3.8 million, according to Senegal’s finance ministry.

Since the start of the pandemic, Senegal has recorded more than 31,000 cases, including 760 deaths, and contaminations have increased in the past few months.

On Feb. 10 Sall announced that vaccinations would begin at the end of February, starting with medical personnel and people at risk. He asked the Minister of Health and Social Action to take all the health, logistical, financial and social mobilization arrangements necessary for launching vaccination campaigns throughout the country.

Senegal is also expecting nearly 1.3 million vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative.

Senegal has already received 1,117 freezers approved by the World Health Organization for the storage of vaccines and cold rooms have been installed, according to the health ministry.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | Asia News | World News

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up