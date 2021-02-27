CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Islamist party supporters march for unity in Tunisia

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 1:17 PM

Thousands of flag-waving marchers demonstrated Saturday in Tunisia’s capital in a show of support for the majority party in parliament.

The demonstration follows political tensions between Tunisia’s president and its prime minister, Hichem Mechichi. Mechichi has sought to reshuffle his Cabinet but has seen some of his proposed ministerial appointments blocked by President Kais Saied.

Marchers in Tunis chanted “The people want national unity.” The demonstration was called by the Islamist Ennahdha party that holds the largest block of seats in Tunisia’s parliament.

