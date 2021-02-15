CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Africa News » Congo president names new…

Congo president names new prime minister, increases control

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence.

President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge to be the new prime minister on Monday. Lukonde had been head of the state mining company.

Lukonde succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who resigned on Jan. 28 after a no-confidence vote in the parliament. Ilunkamba was a close ally of former president Joseph Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years.

The appointment of a new prime minister brings an ally into Tshisekedi’s government, which should help him install a more loyal Cabinet.

In 2015 Lukonde was the Cabinet minister of youth and sport for nine months, and later became the director-general of Gecamines, the state-owned mining giant. He is an engineer by training and was a member of the Future of Congo political party.

Tshisekedi won the 2019 election despite widespread allegations of large-scale fraud by Kabila to keep his party in power. Tshisekedi became president, but Kabila’s party initially retained control of the legislature. Tshisekedi dissolved the coalition late last year and has mustered enough support to sideline Kabila’s party.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

CISA tells agencies to patch or unplug on-premise Microsoft email systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up