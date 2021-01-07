INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Africa News » Soldiers burst into Ghana's…

Soldiers burst into Ghana’s parliament ahead of swearing-in

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A group of military officers burst onto the floor of Ghana’s parliament overnight after an apparent dispute between ruling and opposition party lawmakers ahead of Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony.

It was not immediately known who ordered them to enter, but their presence stalled work for a while. Legislators later walked the soldiers out.

The development followed a December election that tested the West African nation’s reputation as one of the continent’s most politically stable countries.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was being sworn in for a second term Thursday after winning 51.3% of the votes.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who received 47.3%, has refused to concede defeat and petitioned the Supreme Court to turn aside the results.

Not long after the soldiers were escorted out, a legislator from the ruling party tried to snatch ballot papers that were being counted for parliament speaker. Opposition lawmakers overpowered Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah as he attempted to run off with them.

Ahenkorah, who was the deputy minister for trade, had to resign his position in July after he acknowledged breaching COVID-19 protocols for isolation and visited electoral registration centers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

New House bill would block future administrations from using Schedule F, or anything else like it

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up