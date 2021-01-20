INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Prayer service goes virtual | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security
Home » Africa News » Outreach by Tunisian leaders…

Outreach by Tunisian leaders fails to quell youth unrest

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 3:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian youth clashed with police overnight, maintaining their protests and riots over economic difficulties despite efforts by the president and the prime minister to calm tensions.

“Your voice is heard, and your anger is legitimate, and it is my role and the role of the government to work to realize your demands and to make the dream of Tunisia to become true,” Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi appealed to the protesters on national television Tuesday night.

Hours later, dozens of people throwing projectiles and setting barricades on fire faced off with police firing tear gas in the Tunis suburb of Ariana. Unrest was reported in other cities as well, the fifth straight night of protests that prompted Tunisia to deploy the army to try to keep order.

The unrest has shaken the country just as it marks 10 years since an uprising over similar frustrations that pushed out a longtime autocrat, ushered in a new democracy and unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings.

A third of the North African nation’s young people are unemployed. This and Tunisia’s prolonged economic crisis — aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic — have fueled the anger. Protests have notably rocked impoverished towns in the interior of the country but also reached bigger cities on the coast.

“I know that the economic and social situation is a crisis deepened by COVID and the necessary measures that we have taken to preserve the health of Tunisians, and that they (lockdown measures) have limited some personal freedoms such as the freedom of movement,” the prime minister said.

However he condemned looting and violence by protesters, who have sometimes targeted police.

“I make a distinction between the peaceful protests and acts of robbery and sabotage,” he said, adding that while Tunisia’s post-revolution Constitution guarantees the right to protest, his role is to maintain the peace.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up