INAUGURATION NEWS: How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | Federal prosecutor looks to sedition, conspiracy cases for Capitol siege | The Latest
Home » Africa News » 3 nabbed at Johannesburg…

3 nabbed at Johannesburg airport with gold in carry-on bags

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating a possible international gold smuggling syndicate after three suspects were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with gold bars weighing 73.5 kilograms (162 pounds) in their carry-on luggage.

The gold bullion, worth an estimated $4.1 million, looked suspicious when the three put their bags through a security check, according to the police.

“Upon questioning of the suspects and further inspection of their hand luggage, officials discovered the gold bars and some foreign currency,” said police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe.

The suspects provided police with certification papers for the gold and South African authorities will work with Interpol and the countries involved to verify the origin and destination of the gold bars, she said.

“There is a possibility that money laundering and fraud charges will be brought against the three accused at a later stage,” said Mathe.

The three Madagascar nationals, who were traveling from Madagascar to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates via South Africa and Ethiopia, made their first court appearance Monday and are due back in court for a formal bail application on Jan. 12.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

USPS biometrics program leans on its biggest asset: A post office in every neighborhood

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up