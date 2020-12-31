CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Africa News » Morocco detains rights activist…

Morocco detains rights activist for alleged money laundering

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RABAT (AP) — Moroccan prosecutors have announced the arrest of a prominent academic on suspicion of money laundering.

Historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib joins a growing list of dissident voices detained in recent months. Before he was taken into custody, he had described the allegations as “politically motivated.”

The detention of the 60-year-old Monjib was confirmed in a statement Wednesday by the public prosecutor’s office.

He was picked up Tuesday at a restaurant in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, according to Abdellatif El Hamamouchi, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights. He said on Facebook that he was with Monjib when the historian was detained.

Rabat prosecutors said three months ago that they were investigating Monjib’s alleged involvement in money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | National News | World News

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up