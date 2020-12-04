CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » Africa News » Explosion at South Africa…

Explosion at South Africa oil refinery, no injuries reported

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 2:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — An early-morning explosion at an oil refinery in the South African coastal city of Durban caused a large fire and sent plumes of black smoke into the air on Friday.

There were no reports of casualties but South African media, quoting an emergency services official, said six people had been treated for smoke inhalation. The fire spread to a nearby apartment building.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the explosion.

The refinery, which is close to the Durban harbor, is owned by South African oil company Engen. The refinery is listed as the second biggest in the country and has a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, according to Engen.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

FEMA calls workplace harassment and discrimination findings 'alarming' and 'unacceptable'

With judge's new decision, attorneys can begin lengthy pursuit of shutdown pay

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up