THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Africa News » Zimbabwe judge ends detention…

Zimbabwe judge ends detention for investigative journalist

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 6:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean judge on Friday ended the 17-day detention of an investigative journalist charged for tweeting about alleged corruption.

Hopewell Chin’ono is being charged with obstruction of justice arising from a tweet he made alleging corrupt practices within Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority. He faces up to a year in jail or a fine if convicted.

He is being held in the harsh Chikurubi prison in the capital, Harare, where he was previously detained for six weeks before being granted bail on a separate charge of inciting violence in September.

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi said Chin’ono should not use his Twitter account “to defeat or obstruct the course of justice” as part of the bail conditions on the latest charge.

Chin’ono is one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, accusing it of corruption and human rights abuses. The government denies the charges.

Western embassies, journalists’ associations and other sympathizers say Chin’ono is being targeted for using Twitter to expose government graft.

The U.S embassy in Harare on Friday said it would “continue to closely monitor the Zimbabwean government’s use of the legal system to harass and punish” the journalist for reporting on corruption.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Federal unions look to turn the page on the Trump administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up