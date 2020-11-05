ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Africa News » Tanzania's leader sworn in…

Tanzania’s leader sworn in for 2nd term after troubled vote

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 3:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli has taken the oath of office for a second five-year term amid tight security after the opposition called for a fresh election, the disbandment of the electoral commission and an “endless peaceful demonstration” over the Oct. 28 vote.

Magufuli over the weekend said he will not pursue another term amid some concerns that the ruling party, which won nearly all parliament seats, might try to extend the presidency’s two-term limit.

Police and the army tightened security ahead of the swearing-in, and the leaders of Tanzania’s two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA, were charged with organizing unlawful assembly and demonstration.

The opposition asserts that the election was riddled with irregularities, and the United States and others have noted credible allegations that call the vote’s results — and the country’s democratic ideals — into question.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up