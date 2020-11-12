CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Va. teacher associations call for virtual-only learning | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Africa News » Senegal cops arrest dad…

Senegal cops arrest dad of teen who died on boat to Europe

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police in Senegal have arrested the father of a 15-year-old boy who died at sea in October while trying to migrate to Europe, according to local reports Thursday.

The local newspaper Liberation reported Thursday that Mamadou Faye was arrested on charges of complicity in the smuggling of migrants. He allegedly paid the equivalent of $450 for his son, who dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, to take a boat to Spain. The teen had intended to move to Italy to train there, according to the reports.

He died in October after he falling ill on the boat and his body was thrown into the ocean, reported the newspaper. Hundreds of Africans have died in attempts to migrate to Europe, though that has done little to stem the departures of hopeful youths in Senegal and other West African countries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up