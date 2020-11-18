CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials react to new Md. restrictions | GMU offering free psych sessions to essential workers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Africa News » Protests in Uganda's capital…

Protests in Uganda’s capital as Bobi Wine arrested

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 10:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Protests have broken out in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year’s election.

Wine’s supporters blocked roads and burned tires, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango said they would soon issue a statement.

It was “total chaos” in the city, said the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association, Evarest Kayongo. “The streets are empty … We have closed business because of tear gas and bullets,” he said.

The protests started after Wine was arrested in the eastern town of Luuka and taken to a police station in the city of Jinja. It was not clear why he was arrested.

“We have not been allowed to see him and we don’t know what is happening,” asserted Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman for Wine’s political party, the National Unity Platform.

Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up