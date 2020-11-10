CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters | Some Prince William Co. students return to school
Home » Africa News » Mali's former president Amadou…

Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 5:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure has died at the age of 72.

Senegalese President Macky Sall confirmed the death of the former leader Tuesday on Twitter. Mali’s government hasn’t yet reported the death, but said it is preparing a statement.

Toumani served as Mali’s president from 2002 until March 2012 when he was deposed by a military coup. He then lived in exile in the neighboring West African nation of Senegal until December 2019.

He died early Tuesday in Turkey where he was undergoing treatment, according to Radio France International.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

The post election dust is slowly settling as Congress gets back to work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up