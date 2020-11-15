CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 2:18 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has confirmed firing missiles at neighboring Eritrea’s capital, and he is threatening more, saying that “we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire.”

The confirmation marks a huge escalation as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region now spills across an international border.

Tigray regional President Debretsion Gebremichael, in an interview with The Associated Press, would not say how many missiles were fired at the city of Asmara on Saturday but said it was the only city in Eritrea that was targeted.

