HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
Home » Africa News » Ethiopia warns Tigray residents…

Ethiopia warns Tigray residents that ‘anything can happen’

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is again warning residents of the besieged capital of the embattled Tigray region as the clock ticks on a 72-hour ultimatum before a military assault, saying “anything can happen.”

Senior official Redwan Hussein told reporters Monday that the Tigray regional leaders are “hiding out in a densely populated city; the slightest strike would end up losing lives.”

Human rights groups and others were alarmed over the weekend when Ethiopia’s military warned civilians in the Tigray capital, Mekele, that there would be “no mercy” if they don’t “save themselves” before the offensive to flush out defiant regional leaders. Amnesty International warns that deliberately attacking civilians and civilian objects “is prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.”

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, issued a 72-hour ultimatum Sunday for the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, to surrender.

Redwan said that Mekele, a city of around 500,000 people, is now encircled at a distance of about 50 kilometers (30 miles), and with rougher terrain left behind “what remains is the plain land, easier for tanks.”

He added, “by providing a brute fact, it is letting people to understand the reality and make the right choice.” Ethiopia’s government is urging Mekele residents to separate themselves from the TPLF leaders in time.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up