Algerian leader “stable” in hospital with unknown illness

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 2:31 PM

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s President Abedelmadjid Tebboune has been hospitalized at a military hospital in the south of the capital Algiers, his office said Tuesday.

The statement downplayed the seriousness of the 75-year-old’s condition saying he was “stable.” It did not give the nature of his illness or say when the hospitalization occurred.

It said that while Tebboune had been admitted to a specialized care unit of the Ain Naadja hospital, on the recommendation of his doctors, “the state of health of the President … does not inspire any concern.”

On Saturday, several senior officials in the prime minister and the president’s entourage developed symptoms of coronavirus and the president was placed in “voluntary preventive confinement.” It’s unclear whether that is linked to the current hospitalization.

