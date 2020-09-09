CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How DC region will honor 9/11 during pandemic | Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Latest coronavirus test results
Suicide bomber kills 3, including child, in Somali capital

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 11:53 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali official says a suicide bomber killed at least three civilians, including a young boy, at a restaurant in Somalia’s capital Wednesday evening.

Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry, told The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Ambulance sirens could be heard as police officers sealed off the area, according to Col. Ahmed Aden, a police officer.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.

