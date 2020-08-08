CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 5:08 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least eight soldiers are dead and more than 14 others wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the toll is expected to rise.

Police Col. Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu.

