5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of East Africa

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 2:00 PM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An undersea 5.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of East Africa.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered off the coast of Tanzania, about 50 miles (82 kilometers) southeast of the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

The quake occurred after 8 p.m. local time and at a depth of 7.4 miles (12 kilometers).

Startled residents of neighboring Kenya reported feeling the tremor.

