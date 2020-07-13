CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Smithsonian offers virtual activities | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 3:12 AM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that time.

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

