CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » Africa News » UN cargo plane crashes…

UN cargo plane crashes in Somalia, 3 crew members survive

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali official says a United Nations cargo plane carrying humanitarian aid has crashed at an airport in central Somalia and the three crew members survived.

Sabrie Ahmed with the local administration in Beledweyne town told The Associated Press that the plane veered off the runway and crashed onto its belly Tuesday.

The plane flying from Djibouti was delivering food aid for people displaced by heavy rains.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. The United Nations is yet to comment.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up