The Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast prime minister who was ruling party’s presidential candidate for October election has died,…

Listen now to WTOP News

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast prime minister who was ruling party’s presidential candidate for October election has died, presidency says.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.