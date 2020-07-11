CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed
Building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria; 2 dead including child

The Associated Press

July 11, 2020, 10:17 AM

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A building collapsed Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria and killed an adult and a child.

Ibrahim Farinloye with the National Emergency Management Agency said eight people were rescued.

Associated Press video showed emergency tape separating the mound of rubble from murmuring onlookers.

Such collapses are alarmingly common in Africa’s largest city and elsewhere in Nigeria, where corruption often hollows out building standards.

