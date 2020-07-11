The Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A building collapsed Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria and killed an adult and a child. Ibrahim Farinloye…

Listen now to WTOP News

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A building collapsed Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria and killed an adult and a child.

Ibrahim Farinloye with the National Emergency Management Agency said eight people were rescued.

Associated Press video showed emergency tape separating the mound of rubble from murmuring onlookers.

Such collapses are alarmingly common in Africa’s largest city and elsewhere in Nigeria, where corruption often hollows out building standards.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.