NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 9, 2020, 10:45 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.