Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56.

The Associated Press

June 9, 2020, 10:45 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56.

