The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56.

Listen now to WTOP News

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.