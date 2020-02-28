Home » Africa News » Nigeria announces first confirmed…

Nigeria announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa

The Associated Press

February 28, 2020, 12:09 AM

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria announces first confirmed case of new coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa.

