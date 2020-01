NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. military says the situation at a Kenyan airfield used by U.S. forces is “fluid” as…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. military says the situation at a Kenyan airfield used by U.S. forces is “fluid” as fighting reportedly continues.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.