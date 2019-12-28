Police officer says car bomb has exploded at busy checkpoint in Somalia’s capital, killing at least 5 people.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 28, 2019, 1:10 AM
Police officer says car bomb has exploded at busy checkpoint in Somalia’s capital, killing at least 5 people.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.