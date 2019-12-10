Home » Africa News » Police in Somalia say…

Police in Somalia say 5 gunmen have attacked the presidential residence in Mogadishu, the capital

The Associated Press

December 10, 2019, 11:27 AM

Police in Somalia say 5 gunmen have attacked the presidential residence in Mogadishu, the capital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Africa News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up