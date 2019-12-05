Home » Africa News » Authorities say at least…

Authorities say at least 28 people killed in landslides in Burundi, with many others missing

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 10:17 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say at least 28 people killed in landslides in Burundi, with many others missing.

