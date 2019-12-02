Home » Africa News » Aid group says gunmen…

Aid group says gunmen storm its compound in South Sudan

The Associated Press

December 2, 2019, 6:40 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international aid group says armed men stormed its compound in South Sudan and assaulted several staffers.

Relief International calls the Sunday morning attack in Maban town a “senseless act of violence.” Staffers have since relocated.

South Sudan is one of the world’s most dangerous places for humanitarian workers.

It is not immediately clear who carried out Sunday’s attack in the country emerging from civil war.

South Sudan army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said he was unaware of the attack.

Rights groups call on the government to investigate and hold people accountable. Human Rights Watch calls the assault “a result of impunity for sexual violence and other abuses committed in the conflict.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

