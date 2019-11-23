The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan minister: 34 people have died in flooding, 29 of them buried by a mudslide.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan minister: 34 people have died in flooding, 29 of them buried by a mudslide.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.