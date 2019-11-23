Home » Africa News » Kenyan minister: 34 people…

Kenyan minister: 34 people have died in flooding, 29 of them buried by a mudslide

The Associated Press

November 23, 2019, 8:45 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan minister: 34 people have died in flooding, 29 of them buried by a mudslide.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Africa News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up