A bronze statue that was looted from what is now Nigeria more than a century ago will be returned, Cambridge University in Britain said, as Nigeria’s government announced a new campaign Thursday for the return of the West African nation’s looted and smuggled artifacts from around the world.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In a story Nov. 28, The Associated Press reported that a looted bronze statue being repatriated to Nigeria was taken from the Court of Benin in 1897 and given to Cambridge University several years later. The statue had been given to Jesus College, which is a college under the umbrella of Cambridge University.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.