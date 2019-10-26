Home » Africa News » Thousands celebrate the 30th…

Thousands celebrate the 30th Johannesburg Pride parade

The Associated Press

October 26, 2019, 12:24 PM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thousands of revelers packed the streets on Saturday to celebrate the 30th annual Johannesburg Pride parade in South Africa’s economic capital.

They marched through the Sandton business district, dancing and singing. “We exist,” one sign said. “It’s not a phase,” a T-shirt read.

South Africa was the first African country, and the fifth in the world, to legalize same-sex marriage and allow adoption by same-sex couples. The country’s constitution specifically protects the rights of LGBT people.

