2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo’s city of Goma dies; no link seen to earlier case there

The Associated Press

July 31, 2019, 7:34 AM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — 2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo’s city of Goma dies; no link seen to earlier case there.

