By The Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Botswana’s High Court rules that sections of the penal code criminalizing same-sex relations are unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Botswana’s High Court rules that sections of the penal code criminalizing same-sex relations are unconstitutional.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.