At least 3 killed in suicide car bombing in Somali capital

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 9:59 am 05/14/2019 09:59am
Somali soldiers walk near a destroyed building after a car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.(AP Photo/Farahj Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A police officer says a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a district headquarters in Somalia’s capital, killing at least three people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber tried to enter the Warta Nabada district headquarters, which is close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Three other people were injured in the attack on Tuesday claimed by the al-Shabab extremist group.

The bombing was the first since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Security in Mogadishu has been tightened as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab usually steps up attacks during Ramadan.

