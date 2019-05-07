202
7 dead in southern Mali after attack near Burkina Faso

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 8:19 am 05/20/2019 08:19am
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities in Mali say at least seven people are dead after an attack in Koury, near the West African country’s troubled border with Burkina Faso.

Amadou Sangho, spokesman for the Interior Security Ministry, said the dead include four civilians, two gendarmes and a customs official.

The attack took place Sunday night when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire, killing seven people. A similar attack happened in Boura, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) away but no one was killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility though Islamic extremists are known to be active along the porous border with Burkina Faso.

Sunday’s violence marked the first time that government buildings in the Sikasso region of southern Mail had been attacked in the last four years.

Africa News World News
