UN concerned Tunisia still holding UN expert with immunity

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is expressing concern that Tunisia is still holding a member of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Libya despite his diplomatic immunity.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Mocef Kartas has been detained since he was arrested on arrival in Tunis on March 26. He reportedly has dual German-Tunisian citizenship,

Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the issue of Kartas’ diplomatic immunity when he was in Tunis attending the Arab League summit last weekend, “and we are continuing to be in touch with the relevant authorities.”

He stressed that “the immunities and privileges granted to U.N. staff, to experts on missions, are for member states to respect and uphold.”

Kartas is also a researcher at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

